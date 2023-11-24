Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1-$43.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

