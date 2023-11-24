Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.30 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

