Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $338.64 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

