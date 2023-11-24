Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

