Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 208,610 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 0.83. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

