Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,028 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1,599.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $457.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

