Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 46,464 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

