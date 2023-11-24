Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.48 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.