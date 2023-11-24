Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

TECK opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.