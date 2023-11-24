Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 441,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 396,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $6,212,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.