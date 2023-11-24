Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

