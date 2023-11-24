Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

DEN opened at $88.66 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Denbury Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

