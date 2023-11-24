Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

FormFactor stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $39.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.