Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

