Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,625 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

