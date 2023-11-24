Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

