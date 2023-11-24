Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $236.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.12 and a 200-day moving average of $259.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

