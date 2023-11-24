Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.