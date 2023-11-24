Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

