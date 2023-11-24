Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 7,745 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.34 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

