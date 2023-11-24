Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,659 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

