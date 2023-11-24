Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 16,961 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

