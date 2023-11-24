Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 11,075 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 313,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

