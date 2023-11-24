Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,959 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $128.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

