Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,339 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

