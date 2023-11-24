Berenberg Bank Lowers Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 600

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Victoria Trading Up 13.5 %
VCP opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of £332.95 million, a PE ratio of -366.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 534.34.
Victoria Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.