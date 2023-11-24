Berenberg Bank Lowers Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 600

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Victoria Trading Up 13.5 %

VCP opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of £332.95 million, a PE ratio of -366.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 534.34.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.