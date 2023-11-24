Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 715 ($8.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 555 ($6.94) to GBX 560 ($7.01) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 630.80 ($7.89).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 704.40 ($8.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,817.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 510.80 ($6.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 715.60 ($8.95). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 638.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 625.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

