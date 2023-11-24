Barr E S & Co. Buys 600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $8,035,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $21,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $487.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.51 and a 200 day moving average of $428.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

