Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.39 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baozun Price Performance

Baozun stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 324,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 216,253 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baozun by 58.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

