BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in BankUnited by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

