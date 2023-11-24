Bank of Montreal Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.93 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.92.

TSE:BMO opened at C$110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

