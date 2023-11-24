Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price target on the stock.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 975.50 ($12.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,785.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,053 ($13.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 914.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 915.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unite Group

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($336.29). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

