Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Banco Macro Trading Down 6.7 %
BMA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Macro has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $28.07.
Banco Macro Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4262 per share. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
