Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Avon Protection to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is 180,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rich Cashin acquired 10,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,087.58). In related news, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,391.97). Also, insider Rich Cashin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($100,087.58). In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,042 shares of company stock worth $16,779,689. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
See Also
