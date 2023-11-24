Avante Corp. (CVE:XX) Insider George Christopoulos Purchases 20,000 Shares

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) insider George Christopoulos bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Shares of XX opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Avante Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92.

About Avante

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

