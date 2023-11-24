Avante Corp. (CVE:XX) Insider George Christopoulos Purchases 20,000 Shares

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) insider George Christopoulos bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.
Avante Price Performance
Shares of XX opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Avante Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92.
