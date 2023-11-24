AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,671.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,566.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,523.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

