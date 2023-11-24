Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 96,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 566,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $779.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.