Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $240.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.67, but opened at $201.25. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 1,157,557 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

