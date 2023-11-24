AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £135 ($168.90) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.25 ($146.69).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £101.74 ($127.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of £100.12 ($125.26) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is £105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is £109.47. The firm has a market cap of £157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,292.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($127.24) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,236.33). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

