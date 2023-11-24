Assura (LON:AGR) PT Raised to GBX 51 at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.70).
Assura Trading Down 0.8 %
Assura Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Assura
In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 722 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £324.90 ($406.48). Insiders purchased a total of 1,409 shares of company stock valued at $62,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.