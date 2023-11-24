Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 438.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.57% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,691.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

