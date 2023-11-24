Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Appian were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Appian Trading Down 2.6 %

APPN opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.60. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,808,078 shares of company stock valued at $109,558,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

