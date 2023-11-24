AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 85.65 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.68. The firm has a market cap of £495.55 million, a PE ratio of 8,565.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get AO World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson purchased 289,063 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £237,031.66 ($296,549.06). Insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.