Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

