Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.54. Ameresco shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 39,836 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 15,507 shares worth $665,790. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

