Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,662,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 917,669 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $1,958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 222,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.28 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

