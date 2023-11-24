Alpha Real Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

Shares of ARTL opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,250.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 63.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.75).

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,888.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,222 shares of company stock worth $29,644,194. 85.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.