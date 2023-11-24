Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.80

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$79.80 and last traded at C$79.70, with a volume of 280547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.1710037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

