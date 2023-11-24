Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.