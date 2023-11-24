Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AL

Air Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.